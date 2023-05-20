Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/19/2023 – 22:06

Share



The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Friday, the 19th, that the analysis of the impeachment of the mandate of Deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) by the House Corregedoria is a standard procedure provided for in the internal regulations. .

The former prosecutor and former coordinator of the Operation Lava Jato task force in Paraná had his candidacy record revoked on Tuesday by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), based on the Clean Record Law.

Lira reinforced that the Dallagnol case decided by the Electoral Court “has its own regulations” in the Chamber of Deputies.

“It is public, transparent, it is part of our regiment, it was applied to all other parliamentarians who had the same type of sanction as Deputy Dallagnol”, clarified Lira.























