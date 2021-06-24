Federal Deputy Luis Claudio Miranda (DEM-DF), who claimed to have warned President Jair Bolsonaro about irregularities in the contract for the purchase of Covaxin vaccines, was defined as rapporteur of the tax reform in a political agreement to elect Arthur Lira (PP-AL) to the presidency of the Chamber. The information was investigated by Adriana Fernandes, from Estadão.

The agreement aimed to approve the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), which would be the first of four parts of the tax reform to be voted on in the Chamber. This new tax would merge the Social Integration Program (PIS), which finances payment of unemployment insurance, and the Contribution to Social Security Financing (Cofins), which focuses on the gross revenue of companies to finance social security, health and social assistance .

+ Lira says it is possible for the Chamber to approve administrative reform by September

+ Covaxin importer opposes Onyx Lorenzoni’s version

The CBS, proposed by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, would have a rate of 12% with the possibility of deducting expenses. After Miranda’s complaint against the federal government, it is not known how the tax reform will be processed in Congress.

Lira, in turn, sought to approve the inclusion of CBS and changes in the Income Tax in the same first vote. To do so, it would need the support of the DEM, de Miranda, whose police protection was requested this Wednesday (23) by the CPI of Covid-19.

