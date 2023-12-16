Mayor spoke about promoting “good things” about the city; capital of Alagoas is in a state of emergency due to sinking soil

The President of the Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira (PP-AL) met this Saturday (Dec 16, 2023) with representatives of the tourism sector, in Maceió, capital of Alagoas. At the meeting, Lira spoke about promoting daily “good stuff” over the city, which is in a state of emergency due to sinking soil.

“What I said at the fair yesterday is that the version that Maceió is sinking is serious. This media has to be effective, but it's not by saying no, it's by showing the good things every day, by showing the New Year's Eve parties happening, by showing the full swimming pools, by showing the beaches. Showing the beautiful things we have. So, it’s about showing good things 24 hours a day, and selling the naturalness and tranquility of our land”declared Lira.

Lira also said she was working with the mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas (PL) –better known as “JHC”–, for the safety of the population of the capital of Alagoas.

“We spent several days doing what we could do, receiving information and looking at possible solutions”stated the president of the Chamber.

The meeting was held at the Hotel Jatiúca, located on the seafront of Maceió. In addition to Lira and JHC, congressmen from Alagoas and the following authorities participated in the meeting:

Celso Sabino, Minister of Tourism; It is

Marcelo Freixo, president of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion).

MACEIÓ IN A STATE OF EMERGENCY

Maceió City Hall declared a state of emergency in the city on November 29 for 180 days. The cause is the imminent risk of collapse of a Braskem mine, located in the Mundaú lagoon region, in the Mutange neighborhood. The measure was recognized by the federal government on November 1st.

According to the State government, the mines are caves opened by the extraction of rock salt during decades of mining, but which were being closed since the SGB (Brazilian Geological Service) confirmed that the activity carried out by Braskem caused the geological phenomenon in the region. .

The Civil Defense of Maceió reported last Sunday (Dec 10) that mine 18, which was operated by the mining company Braskem, ruptured.

The disaster in the capital of Alagoas was caused by the exploitation of rock salt in underground deposits, over decades, by Braskem. Rock salt is a type of salt used in the chemical industry.

Serious flaws in the mining process caused instability in the ground. At least 3 neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas had to be completely evacuated in 2020, due to earthquakes that shook the structure of properties.

In recent weeks, the imminent risk of collapse has mobilized authorities, with accumulated ground sinking of more than 2 meters.

On Monday (Dec 11), Mayor JHC went to Brasília to meet with Lira, to discuss the sinking of the mine.