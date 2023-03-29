By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), met this Tuesday with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and presented a new suggestion for changes to the rite of provisional measures with the aim of overcoming the impasse that has held back the progress of these matters in recent months in Congress and which worries the Lula government.

Lira was at the official Senate residence to talk to Pacheco this morning and left without speaking to the press.

In an interview after arriving at Congress, the President of the Senate confirmed the suggestions made by Lira to increase the proportionality of deputies in the joint committees, a position that his colleague from the Chamber had advanced in a press conference the night before.

One of the ideas under discussion is that for each senator the commission has three deputies – currently the number of deputies and senators is equal. In practice, this would give deputies a greater number of votes to decide on a MPs text. Pacheco even made a preliminary assessment of this eventual alteration, although he has emphasized that he will consult his peers.

“I have always evaluated this unbalanced composition of more deputies and fewer senators in a mixed committee of the National Congress with a lot of reservations”, said the president of the Senate.

Another idea, according to Pacheco, would be to set deadlines for processing MPs, which does not currently occur and is a source of criticism among parliamentarians.

In advance, the president of the Senate has already rejected the possibility of the joint committees assessing the admissibility of the MPs and leaving the merit to the plenary of the Chamber and the Senate. Pacheco said that the presidency of Congress will not relinquish this prerogative it has.

These discussions should be carried out through a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) or a draft resolution that changes the internal regulations of Congress, according to Pacheco, and should not stop the progress of the MPs already being processed in the Legislative.

“We cannot condition this to the appreciation of the preliminary measures”, he said, referring to the change in the rite.

“As the Senate receives the provisional measures, we are going to vote this week and on the eve of Holy Week the MPs from the previous government”, he pointed out.

Pacheco said he collected Lira’s suggestions and was to present them to Senate leaders to see if they agree.

Senators already indicate that there is no consensus regarding the changes proposed by Lira, according to sources linked to the PT and the PL of the Senate. The PT source admitted that senators can give in to resolve the impasse and unlock the voting agenda. “The feeling is this: paralysis. Without an agreement, it doesn’t work”, he acknowledged.

The source from the PL, the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, said that there may be resistance from senators – regardless of whether they are from the base or opposition – because they do not want to lose power.

Even without a solution to the impasse, the Chamber and the Senate are at least rehearsing a detension after attacks from both sides last week, when apparently neither side seemed to want to give in.

On Monday night, Lira said that there was a request from the government so that at least MPs considered priorities could be voted according to the rite of the Constitution, that is, through the joint commissions.

The MPs that created the 37 ministries, the one that resumed Bolsa Família and the one that recreated the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program were not to be appreciated. There are more than a dozen MPs edited under Lula to be appreciated and the government fears that they will expire.

In an agreement with the Senate, the Chamber had also already agreed to vote on the 13 MPs edited during the Bolsonaro government through the pandemic rite, that is, directly in the plenary of the House.