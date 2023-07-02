Meeting will be at 8 pm at the Official Residence of the Chamber; tax reform, CARF and the fiscal framework are on the agenda

The President of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will have a meeting with leaders at 8 pm this Sunday (July 2, 2023) to discuss the main votes for the week. They will deal with tax reform, the Carf project (Administrative Council of Tax Resources) and the new fiscal framework. The meeting will be at the Official Residence, in Brasília.