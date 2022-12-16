The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) said on Thursday (Dec.15.2022) that it will vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) on Tuesday (Dec.20). Text is stuck in the House due to difficulties in negotiating between the PT transition team and Centrão members.

The decision was announced after a meeting with representatives of the new government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The leader of the PT in the House, Reginaldo Lopes, spoke with Lira and both went to consult their support bases to find out if there would be enough support to put the basic text to a vote. Without the 309 votes, they decided to appreciate the proposal next week.

🇧🇷We are going to be together in this construction of this majority. We want to convince the other leaders of the importance of approving the constitutional amendment of the Bolsa Família in the amount of R$ 145 billion for 2 years. We want to convince the college of leaders that we need to pass the Senate text“, said Lopez.

Lira asked the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to transfer the session of Congress from Tuesday to this Friday (16.Dec) and the senator accepted the request. The meeting will be to finish voting vetoes and projects.

The deputy from Alagoas also denied that he is making a bargain to vote for the ceiling-breaking PEC. Lira negotiated directly with Lula an agreement to approve the proposal in exchange for support to be reappointed to the presidency of the Chamber.

The support, however, bothered Centrão allies who threatened the deputy’s re-election if he insists on handing everything over to Lula. There are promises for the PT esplanade and Lira asks for power to indicate the holder of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, who would be the rapporteur for the PEC fura-teto, Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA).

🇧🇷We are ending and finalizing the talks, and unlike what has been reported, without any kind of bargaining, because this Presidency has never done so. But accommodating votes in order to have the necessary quorum to face the main votes and the highlights that may come from the plenary of this House,” said Lyra.

With the new schedule, the idea is to vote on the Budget the next day and end the legislative work.