The deputy chose the expression “commitment to Brazil” as the motto of his campaign to remain in charge of the House

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), shared on its social networks this Friday (20.jan.2023) the slogan of its campaign for re-election in command of the House: “Commitment to Brazil”.

“The Chamber of Deputies is the House of the People. The objective is only one: that our work of unity, dedication and commitment to Brazil continue”, he wrote on your Instagram profile.

Lira has in recent days intensified the campaign agenda for re-election in the House Presidency. He has already held meetings with congressmen from 12 states. Next week, he will have meetings with the representatives of the South and Southwest regions. It will also receive deputies from the thematic fronts.

The approach breakfasts, lunches and dinners will continue until the eve of the election for the command of the Chamber, in February. Congress will return to work on the 1st of the month, when the parliamentary blocks will be defined and the elections for the command of each legislative house will be held.

Without opponents and with broad support, the current president of the Chamber is, so far, the favorite in the dispute for the command of Casa Baixa. Lira has the support of 19 parties.

In 2021, the deputy was elected to the mayor’s office with 302 votes. At the time, his main opponent was Rossi Whale (MDB-SP), which received 145 endorsements.