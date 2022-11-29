National vice-president of the party says that there are conditions to approve the text that passes in the Senate in the Chamber

The deputy and national vice-president of the PT, José Guimaraessaid this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) that the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), is “tuned” to approve the ceiling-hole PEC. The text was presented last Monday (28.Nov.2022) in the Senate.

Guimarães was at the hotel where the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is hosted in Brasilia. The deputy stated that he must find the president of the party, Gleisi Hoffmannstill on this Tuesday (29.Nov).

“Arthur Lira is in tune to approve the PEC”summarized the deputy when asked about the support of the mayor.

Watch (3min11s):

The PEC pierce-ceiling gathers 18 signatures in the Senate. It takes 28 minutes for the text to begin processing at the CCJ (Commission for Constitution, Justice and Citizenship). The expectation of the senator and budget rapporteur, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), is to collect the rest of the signatures until this Tuesday (29.nov).

“In the Chamber, it is political articulation. The text that comes from the Senate we will ratify in the Chamber, we will approve it in the Chamber. We are waiting, helping, doing our part in the Chamber”said Guimaraes.

The PT met on November 21 with the president of the Chamber to unblock the ceiling-breaking PEC. The party also discusses support for Lira’s re-election as president of the House.

Read below the main points of the text of the PEC fura-ceto:

Brazil Aid (BRL 157 billion): full amount to pay the monthly R$ 600 for 21.5 million families;

children up to 6 years old (BRL 18 billion): amount to pay R$ 150 to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil with children up to 6 years old;

investments (BRL 23 billion): the nature of the projects is still unclear and it will be up to the Lula government to decide.

BRL 105 billion free to spend

This money was within the Budget and below the ceiling to cover the monthly Auxílio Brasil of R$ 405 in 2023. Now, everything that will be spent on the benefit will be outside the ceiling.

With the maneuver, Lula will have R$ 105 billion at his disposal to spend on whatever he wants in 2023. He can use these resources to give a real increase to the minimum wage, for example, or readjust the salaries of public servants.

Investments of BRL 23 billion

The text leaves R$ 23 billion for investments outside the cap. Stay out too “expenses with socio-environmental projects or related to climate change” that they are “funded by donations”such as transfers from the Amazon Fund.

Before the proposal was presented, there were disagreements about the validity of the text and the amount that would be removed from the spending ceiling to fund the Auxílio Brasil at the current level of R$ 600 in 2023, plus R$ 150 per child up to 6 years old.