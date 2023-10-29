Speaker of the House of Representatives met with the President of China during the anniversary event of the Belt and Road Forum

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), invited the president of China, Xi Jinping, to come to Brazil in 2024 to participate in the meeting of representatives of the G20 countries, the congressman’s advisor informed the Power360. There is no information whether the Chinese president accepted the invitation.

The G20 Leaders Summit is scheduled to be held on November 18 and 19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro. It will be the first time that the country will host the meeting. O Brazil will assume the presidency of the group next year.

The President of the Chamber traveled to New Delhi (India) to participate in the 9th G20 Presidents of Parliament Summit. From there, he continued his trip to China, where he met with Xi Jinping on October 20.

The meeting between Lira and Xi Jinping was held during the event celebrating 10 years of the Belt and Road Forum, a Chinese international program for investment in infrastructure, of which Brazil is not part.

In addition to Xi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Chinese Communist Party Secretary and former mayor of Beijing Cai Qi also participated in the meeting.

LIRA IN ASIA

Lira left Brazil for India on October 9th. He traveled accompanied by a delegation made up of 6 federal deputies. Are they:

The 1st stop was in New Delhi, India, where the leader of the Chamber took office, on October 14, as president of the group of heads of Parliament of the G20.

The following day, the group left for China at the invitation of the President of the Chinese National Assembly, Zhao Leji. The agenda in the country included meetings in Shanghai – from October 16th to 18th – and in the capital Beijing – from the 19th to 21st.