The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), turned back this Tuesday (22.Jun.2021) after saying that the country would go through “educational rationing period” power. In a publication on Twitter, the deputy stated that there was a clarification by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque. According to him, it will only be done “encouraging the efficient use of energy by consumers on a voluntary basis” and stated that the “provisional measure will not bring any command regarding energy rationing”.

Earlier, Lira told reporters, at Planalto Palace, that the minister himself had guaranteed that there would be no blackout problem, but that it would be necessary “an educational period of rationing so that we don’t have any kind of major crisis”. The speech took place after participating in a launching ceremony for the 2021/2022 Harvest Plan.

Lira also said that the MME has prospects of implementing some measure to contain the problem of water scarcity.

“I spoke with Bento at the official residence last week, nothing specific about the topic, about the text, but with the perspective that I was dealing with some measure for this, even negotiating within the Supreme Court [Tribunal Federal] for ensure legal certainty”, he declared when asked if there will be any MP (Provisional Measure) to mitigate the water crisis.

O power360 found that the government is considering creating a crisis committee under the management of the Ministry of Mines and Energy in the coming days through an MP. The suggested name is Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Water Management.

water crisis

The lack of rain in Brazil and the low level of reservoirs worries specialists. Second holder of the portfolio of Mines and Energy, this is the lowest level of rainfall in Brazil since the beginning of the historical series in 1931.

