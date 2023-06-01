President of the Republic released a record amount of amendments to the Budget, lubricated the physiology machine and said that he will act more to coordinate political articulation

After several days of escalating tension between the Chamber and Planalto, the deputies approved this Wednesday (May 31, 2023) the provisional measure 1,154 of 2023 that restructured the Esplanada, increasing from 23 to 37 the number of ministries in the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The vote was expressive, with 337 votes in favor, 125 against and one abstention.

To achieve victory, Lula had to pressure his ministers to set aside R$1.7 billion in amendments to the Budget to benefit works indicated by congressmen. He thus oiled the physiology machine that for decades has been the main engine for a president who needs support in the Legislature.

In addition, the petista spoke with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), which commands about 300 deputies in a very firm way. Lira told her allies that she would give one last “vote of confidence” to the Planalto Palace because he heard from Lula a promise to improve the political coordination of the government.

The measure needs to be voted on in Congress by Thursday (June 1) in order not to lose validity.

The text ran the risk of not even being voted on in plenary and the vote remained uncertain until the early evening of this Wednesday. Scheduled for the morning, voting only started at 21:17. On Tuesday (May 30), Lira postponed the vote on the proposal. The understanding prevailed among the deputies that the measure would have difficulties to be approved, if it were guided.

Shortly before the vote, PP, Republicans and União Brasil were still meeting with their benches to discuss how they would vote. In the bench orientation, only Novo and PL advised against the text. Opposition deputies criticized the increase in the number of ministries and the “swelling” of the public machine.

The proposal was the first edited by President Lula when he took office as president, but it needs the approval of Congress to become definitive law. The text determined the creation of 14 new ministries and the powers of each Esplanada portfolio.

MP’s report Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), however, determined substantial changes in relation to the original text, among them, the emptying of the ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples.

With the changes, Minister Marina Silva (Environment) loses strategic areas in the government. The text removes the ANA (National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency) from the Environment, which passes to the MIDR (Ministry of Integration and Regional Development), commanded by Waldez Goes. The minister is affiliated with the PDT, but was appointed under the influence of União Brasil.

Another change that empties Marina’s ministry is the competence to deal with the national water resources policy, which also passes to Regional Development. The management of the CAR (Rural Environmental Registry) leaves the MMA and the MDA (Ministry of Agrarian Development) and goes to the MGISP (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services), commanded by Esther Dweck.

The CAR is of interest to the agro group, which sought to withdraw Marina’s power record and send it to the Ministry of Agriculture. Another minister who loses powers is Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), with the demarcation of indigenous lands going to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino.

The report also authorizes the extinction of the funasa (National Health Foundation) and ignores the Coaf (Financial Activities Control Council). The MP on the control council should expire on June 1, causing the body to return to BC (Central Bank).

joint under attack

The content of the MP was already an outdated issue, even with the changes in the Environment. The vote on the measure was delayed and placed as uncertain due to the impasse between the Chamber and Planalto.

O Power360 found that the delay in releasing amendments and appointments is one of the reasons for the deputies’ dissatisfaction. Leader of the PT in the Chamber, deputy Zeca Dirceu (PR) stated that the friction with the government is related to the lack of “predictability and speed” of the negotiations with the Executive.

Upon arrival at the Chamber, Lira made harsh criticisms and blamed the government for the delay in voting and an eventual rejection of the text: “It is not the fault of Congress. If today the result is not approval or a vote on the provisional measure, the Chamber should not be held responsible for the lack of political organization of the government “.

Approval of the text is seen as a last vote of confidence in the government. Party leaders expect more agility and readiness from the Planalto to attend Congress from now on.

On Tuesday (30.May), the government released a record amount of R$ 1.7 billion in amendments during the negotiation of the time frame and the MP of the Ministries.