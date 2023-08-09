The President of the Chamber also invited the rapporteur for the PL, Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA); meeting will be at the official residence

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), meets this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) with artists and the rapporteur of the PL that updates the Copyright Law (9,610 of 1998), the deputy and leader of the União Brasil na Casa, Elmar Nascimento (BA). Dinner will be at the official residence. In addition to the section dealing with the remuneration of artists by the big techs, the project also discusses the remuneration of journalism. Both themes were taken from the PL of fake news (2,630 of 2020), by deputy rapporteur Orlando Silva (PC of B-SP).