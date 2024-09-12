PT leader in the Chamber anticipated the support of the Speaker of the Chamber to Hugo Motta in the dispute for the leadership of the House

THE publication that “leaked” the support of Arthur Lira (PP-PB) Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) was not agreed with the Speaker of the House. The PT leader in the House, Odair Cunha (MG), published on social media that Lira had informed his support for Motta during a lunch with party leaders this Thursday (12.Sep.2024).

According to the Poder360Odair published it on his own, without any guidance from Lira.

The Speaker of the House tends to support Motta, but has not yet done so publicly. Therefore, Odair’s message caused movement among the names involved in the dispute for leadership of the House.

At the meeting, Lira not only presented Motta as his candidate, but also asked the party leaders present to also support the Paraíba native in the dispute.

In addition to Lira and Odair Cunha, the PL leaders in the Chamber were present at the lunch, Altineu Cortes (RJ), from MDB, Isnaldo Bulhões (AL), and the PP, Dr. Luizinho (RJ).

Disclosure/Ciro Nogueira From left to right: deputies Zucco (PL-RS and deputy leader of the Opposition), Romero Rodrigues (MDB, PSD, Republicans and Podemos bloc), Dr. Luizinho (PP-RJ), Altineu Cortês (PL-RJ), Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), Arthur Lira, Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL) and Odair Cunha (PT-MG), Luciano Amaral (PV-AL) and Renildo Calheiros (PC do B-PE) at lunch on Wednesday (11.Sep.2024) at the Marie Cuisine restaurant, in Brasília

GLEISI LOOKS FOR ELMAR

Odair published the post on his Instagram and Bluesky profiles.

The president of PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), sought out the deputy Elmar Birth (União Brasil-BA), Motta’s opponent, to minimize the importance of the content.

She called Elmar on the evening of Wednesday (11.Sep). On the morning of Thursday, the two met at the PT headquarters in Brasília. Gleisi reportedly told Elmar that the PT had not agreed to support any candidate.

Gleisi, as president of the president’s party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), seeks to calm spirits and distance the party from any preference for possible candidates for the presidency of the Chamber in 2025.

The Chief Executive, in public, says that he will not interfere in the dispute.

Until last week, Elmar was considered the favorite to have Lira’s support in the dispute. A maneuver by the Republicans, however, made Hugo Motta gain ground.