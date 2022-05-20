PEC replaces all taxes with three classes of taxes: on income, consumption and property

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), determined the installation of a special commission next Tuesday (May 24, 2022) to begin the analysis of the PEC 7/20which changes the entire Brazilian tax system.

The text replaces all current taxes with just three classes of taxes: on income, consumption and property. On the occasion, the president of the commission and the rapporteur of the text, who had admissibility approved by the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission in November 2021.

The proposal was defended by Rep. Bia Kicis (PL-DF), which charged the reading of the collegiate installation act.

“In my opinion, it is the best tax reform proposal we have in Congress today. I believe that this is the one that best reflects the aspirations of the population, of society in relation to a tax reform that is clear, transparent, and efficient.“, he said.

The text is authored by Rep. Luiz Philippe de Orleans and Bragança (PL-SP). Among other points, it determines the extinction of practically all current taxes. Instead, only the three tax bases (income, consumption and property) would be instituted, which could be charged by the three administrative spheres.

Today, the bases are taxed exclusively by the Union. States mainly tax consumption and municipalities, property.

According to the PEC, states and municipalities will be able to create their taxes on income and assets in the form of an additional federal tax, delegating their collection to the federal tax authorities.

To avoid the “Cascade effect”, the consumption tax will be charged only at the stage of sale to the final consumer in the State of destination of the goods. The collection of taxes on transactions between companies and the use of tax substitution (where a company pays for the rest of the production chain) would end.

With information from Chamber Agency.