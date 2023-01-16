The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), went to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) this Monday, 16, to ask for the punishment of the people who were arrested by the Legislative Police during the invasion of Congress by supporters former president Jair Bolsonaro’s coup plotters. Lira delivered a criminal notice to the PGR with information about the vandals, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Last Friday, the 13th, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), also met with the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to deliver data on the invaders.

Earlier, during a visit to a Military Police Battalion located near Praça dos Três Poderes, Lira said that the parliamentarians who lied and spread fake news about the coup attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers will be “called to responsibility”. In a press conference, he also stated that deputies cannot disclose facts that “do not match reality”.

The mayor, however, said he saw no connection between the elected deputies Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), Clarissa Tércio (PP-PE) and André Fernandes (PL-CE) with the invasion of the National Congress buildings, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “I didn’t see any act in the three parliamentarians that corroborated the inquiries that were opened”, declared Lira, who also claimed to have spoken with the three.

Last Thursday, the 12th, the PGR asked the STF that André and Clarissa, in addition to elected deputy Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP), be investigated for inciting coup acts. “What is posted, there is a posting from six months prior to the fact. Everyone who has responsibility will answer”, said Lira. The mayor added that he had no information about Silvia.

When defending the punishment of parliamentarians who “lied” about the attacks, Lira referred to elected deputy Abilio Brunini (PL-MT), who published a video on social media in the Green Hall of the Chamber and stated that there was “practically no damage” to the place. “It’s just that, if you watch it only on the internet, it seems that everything is broken in Brasilia. But it is not true”, says Brunini, in the video.

“Everyone who has responsibilities will respond, including parliamentarians who are defaming and lying with videos saying that there were practically untruths in the attacks that the Chamber of Deputies suffered in their building. Then, these deputies will be called to account, because everyone saw the invasion, the scenes are terrible, violent, very serious”, said Lira.

“They will have to be called to account because, in any case, he is an elected parliamentarian and cannot be disclosing facts that do not match reality”, added the president of the Chamber. Lira visited the PM Battalion along with the acting governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão (PP), and the federal intervenor in the security of the DF, Ricardo Cappelli.