President of Casa Baixa states that there is a lack of “courageous eyes” from government officials and that, if given the opportunity, he will guide the proposal

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defended this Tuesday (19.mar.2024) the progress of administrative reform in the National Congress. “If we have the slightest chance to vote, there is no lack of courage for the college of leaders and we put it on the agenda”he stated.

The deputy participated in the FPE (Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front) dinner, which placed the issue as a priority for the sector. For the members of the front, the administrative reform should have been carried out before the tax reform.

“We have been trying to encourage discussion and increasingly need a more courageous look from government parliamentarians to deal with something basic. Administrative reform, the PEC 32it was lenient in the eyes of those who pay taxes, lenient in the eyes of the more liberal and it addresses some sensitive points… but one thing is a fact, it does not take away an inch of the rights of an employee who is currently in public administration”he declared.

Despite this, Lira said she was “afraid of forcing my hand on some matters” and highlighted the need “put a brake on constitutional urgency projects”so as not to ignore the work of Congress's thematic committees.

The deputy once again complained about the government's lack of compliance with agreements, but said that dialogue with the Executive improved after direct conversations with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The president of the Chamber recalled that the government used vetoes that were not agreed upon on 3 occasions last year: in the PL of Carf's tie-breaking vote; in the Guarantees PL; and the new fiscal framework.

The declaration comes at a time of probable approval of the Saidinhas PL at Casa Baixa on Wednesday (20th March). Congressmen from the base were instructed to approve the project in the Senate, while the leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), said this Tuesday (19th March) that the government “will not get involved”. However, there is a possibility that Lula will veto the PL when it comes up for sanction.