President of the Chamber states that it is “important” that the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary respect their constitutional limits

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (4.Oct.2023) to be “important” that public powers are contained within their constitutional limits. For his part, he stated that the Chamber “cultivate and respect” its functions delimited in the Magna Carta. He made the statement at an event on the 35th anniversary of the 1988 Constitution held at the House.

“[A Constituição] establishes the boundaries that delimit the field of action of each of the State Powers and it is always important that we know how to contain ourselves, each Power of this nation within its constitutional limits. I am absolutely certain that the Brazilian Parliament obeys them, cultivates them and respects them“, he said.

Lira stated that the Magna Carta is the “triumph” of democracy. “We can never compromise with authoritarianism and threats to popular sovereignty“, he said.

In an interview with journalists after the event, Lira highlighted that the Constitution “clearly defines the responsibilities” of each Power.

“I always think that balance between Powers is the best way to live in harmony, and that is what is preached: independence with harmony. I can only speak for the Chamber, I cannot speak for the other Powers, and with the Chamber I can say that it has always contained itself within its constitutional limits and will remain so”, he stated.

The President of the Chamber also commented on the opposition deputy’s obstruction movement in response to the recent actions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) regarding the judgment of the time frame and the analysis of the decriminalization of abortion.

“I think that, originally, this obstruction has nothing to do with Parliament or the agenda. These are issues that are being discussed in the Judiciary that many parliamentarians do not agree with, but it is part of the legislative process and we have to respect it.“, he said.

At the event, Lira also stated that the January 8 invasions were an attempt to “vilify” democracy. “It was under the guidance of the Constitution that we vehemently refuted the attempt of those who invaded this building last January 8, with the intention of vilifying our democracy.”

Lira participated in the opening of the seminar on the anniversary of the Constitution. Congress holds a series of events throughout the week in honor of the date under the coordination of the deputy Maria do Rosario (PT-RS), who is the 2nd secretary of the Board of Directors of the Chamber.

This Wednesday’s event had the participation of constituent congressmen, including deputies Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG), Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ) and Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA).