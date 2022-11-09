Speaker of the House ruled out the possibility of voting amendments to the arbitration law in this legislature

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defended this Wednesday (9.Nov.2022) to expand arbitration in Brazil. The deputy participated in the opening of the seminar “How to improve arbitration in Brazil”carried out by Power 360 in partnership with the OAB Nacional (Brazilian Bar Association). The event aims to discuss the role of arbitration in resolving disputes, improving legal certainty and attracting investment to the country.

“The biggest benefit of mediation is that conflicts are resolved outside the legal area, in a manner negotiated by the arbitrator. This principle already meets the governing principle in a very calm way, but there are always criticisms and these criticisms are performed in the preparation of a bill of discussion”, said.

There is a PL (Bill) authored by the deputy Margarete Coelho (PP-PI) pending in Congress that limits the role of arbitrators and requires that proceedings and judgments be public. According to the proposal’s justification, the changes seek to “increase legal certainty and decision cohesion, reducing the risk of courts deciding identical claims in diametrically opposite directions”🇧🇷

However, the president of the Chamber ruled out the possibility of voting on amendments to the Arbitration Law during this legislature. He stated that the process of processing a PL is widely discussed before reaching the plenary and that any changes to the law must be voted on from 2023.

“If, constitutionally, I have the opportunity to preside over the Chamber of Deputies again, I am sure that I will be dealing with the same tranquility, transparency, that this topic will be debated exhaustively”he added.

The seminar, mediated by the Editor-in-Chief of Power 360, Fernando Rodrigues, and by the president of the Ieja (Institute of Applied Legal Studies), Fabiane Oliveira