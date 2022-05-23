The president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said, this Sunday, 22, that it is necessary to “end the excessive taxation” on essential goods and services in force in the country.

as showed the Political Broadcast, the deputies should vote on Tuesday, 24, the complementary bill that defines energy, fuels, telecommunications and transport as essential goods and establishes a maximum rate of 17% in ICMS on such items. Economists calculate that the measure could ease the 2022 IPCA by up to 1.2 percentage points.

“Either Brazil ends the excessive taxation of essential goods and services or the excessive taxation of goods and services ends Brazil. Brazil needs to control the saúva, once again!” wrote Lira on Twitter.

Lira met last Thursday, 19th, with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to discuss the proposal and demanded the sewing of a joint exit between Congress, government and Executive for increases in the electricity bill. and in fuels.

The ICMS bill, which will be voted on this week, is authored by Deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE) and will be processed on an urgent basis. The congressman even classified the readjustments in energy tariffs as “draconian”.

“The essential thing is to define what is essential. And the essential thing is Brazil and Brazilians. The National Congress, starting with the Chamber of Deputies, I am sure, will always be – as it always was – in favor of what is essential for our country. And this week that will be essentially clear,” said the mayor.