Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 15:30

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, criticized this Saturday, the 31st, the lack of prior discussion with the Legislature in the submission of the bill that foresees an increase in taxes to meet the 2025 fiscal target. The parliamentarian assured in an interview with journalists that the economic team’s proposal to increase the rates of the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) and Interest on Equity (JCP) will not have an easy time in the House.

Previously, during his participation in Expert, an XP event, Lira was even more emphatic in saying that the approval of the matter, as a solution to meet the fiscal target, is “almost impossible”.

The project was sent under constitutional urgency, which gives the Chamber and the Senate 45 days to deliberate on the proposal, under penalty of blocking the agenda.

“There was no prior debate when these matters were submitted. So, they will be discussed in the National Congress with a very critical tone of discussion. We will discuss it, we will put it forward, and I do not see it being very easy to increase taxes to ensure that the target is met,” Lira told reporters.

The government’s goal in raising the tax rates on profits of companies and partners is to raise R$21 billion next year, when the target set in the fiscal framework is to eliminate the deficit in primary accounts. The measure was announced by the Ministry of Finance as a guarantee in case compensation for the payroll tax relief is not sufficient.

Lira argued that the framework’s triggers, such as reducing the spending limit, should be activated if the government fails to meet its fiscal targets. “We have to learn to respect the laws as they are made and approved, and work to fit within what the law provides. If by chance we fail to achieve them, it is normal to face the consequences of not achieving the target,” he commented. “If what arrives at the House is a tax increase, it will not be easy,” reinforced the Speaker of the Chamber.