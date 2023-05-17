Official agenda was sent to leaders after the session on Tuesday (May 16) by the mayor

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), confirmed at the end of the night of this Tuesday (May 16, 2023) the assessment of the urgency requirement of the country’s new fiscal framework project for Wednesday (May 17, 2023) after understanding with leaders supporters. The official agenda was sent so that they can guide their benches in light of the agreements made for the entire agenda.

The framework proposition has been called by the rapporteur, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), with a sustainable fiscal regime. Lira positioned the item as the 1st on the list. Voting on urgent requests works, as a rule, as a thermometer for voting on the proposals themselves, in order to check whether, if the proposal goes to plenary, it will have the necessary support for approval.

If Lira realizes that there are no votes to approve the urgency request, the understanding will be that the proposal is still “green” to be taken to plenary. The promise is to vote on the matter next week.

The application was in “list” always published at the beginning of the week on the Chamber’s website and which may fall over the course of the day, depending on the negotiations. As there is Lira’s commitment to the approval of PLP 93 of 2023, the signaling of the president of Casa Baixa demonstrates that there is pacification for the victory of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) on the topic.

The following PLs (bills) are also on the agenda: