Mayor says it would be “crazy” to sell amendments to city halls and that the inquiry only exists to reach him

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Monday (July 31, 2023) that the investigation that investigates fraud in robotics kits in Alagoas only exists to reach him. “The inquiry was not born to investigate robotics. Born to investigate Deputy Arthur Lira“said the congressman to journalists on the program Living Wheelfrom the “Cultural TV”.

Lira said it would be “craziness” a person like him selling amendments to city halls. “It would be very reckless, my folly, for example, to defend as I do, to discuss the budget as I do, to be involved in selling parliamentary amendments to city halls”he stated.

The mayor confirmed that he was a friend of Luciano Cavalcante, his former adviser, the target of the PF (Federal Police) operation, but reaffirmed that he is not responsible for his actions. “What I cannot and no one can is be responsible for this or that of another CPF”said Lira, who pointed out that all her income and assets are declared to the tax authorities.

He also criticized leaks of Luciano Cavalcante’s documents seized by the Federal Police. In notes obtained by the PF at Cavalcante’s house, there were payments for “Arthur” in the amount of BRL 650 thousand.

“I received the news of this leak with great sadness on my birthday. This is symptomatic, it is not human, it is not ethical. This is not showing respect for the institution that I represent and the effort that my house is making to put Brazil on the path it is on.”he stated.

Arthur Lira also said that there is no element in the entire investigation that associates him with criminal practices and that, as he is a “public man”already had to respond to all kinds of “infamous whistleblowers” it’s from “lies” counted by opponents, including during the Lava Jato operation.

The mayor, however, avoided commenting on details of the investigation. He said that he does not usually make his own payments and that he has secretaries for this purpose. Asked if Luciano Santos was one of the people responsible for the payments, he declined.

MEDIA CONDEMNATION

The mayor cited Lula’s arrest in 2018 as an example of “media condemnation” and abuses by the Judiciary and stated that “thanks to God and his merits” returned to the Presidency of the Republic.

“What we have to deal with in this country is a correct, perfect legal process. We’ve seen everything here and in Brazil we’ve escaped unimaginable media condemnations. Lava Jato, the practices that were carried out. President Lula was imprisoned for 1 year and a half. He was cleared. The President of the Republic is there thanks to God and his merits for the 3rd time ”, said Lira.

The Alagoan also cited the example of Aécio Neves (PSDB), whom he called “friend”. Lira said that the toucan was “Executed in Brazil” to be acquitted by Justice only 5 or 6 years later.