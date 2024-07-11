Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 22:26

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), celebrated on Wednesday night, the 10th, on social media, the approval of the first bill regulating the tax reform. The deputy from Alagoas made a point of emphasizing that the text was the result of an intense debate with all sectors, after criticism about the processing model, with working groups, without analysis in a special committee.

“Brazil is taking a fundamental step towards developing more and better, with legal certainty, tax clarity and clear rules for governments, investors, producers, industrialists, commerce and consumers,” wrote Lira, on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Brazilian people are the ones who benefit from the new model. I am honored to preside over the Chamber of Deputies at this historic moment. The Chamber is the People’s House and will never fail in its commitments to the people. We are their representatives in Parliament and we will not stray from this mission,” added the Speaker of the Chamber.

Lira thanked the seven members of the WG that analyzed the project, leaders, party presidents and all deputies. “This is the result of an intense debate with all social sectors, in the search for consensus and definition of a fair, modern, rational and efficient tax system,” he said.