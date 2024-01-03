Amount was blocked in December 2021 by the Supreme Court; is the result of the granting of basic sanitation services

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), celebrated on Tuesday (2.Jan.2024) the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that determined for the government of Alagoas to transfer R$703 million to 13 municipalities that make up the Metropolitan Region of Maceió. According to the deputy, the measure “puts an end to the persecution of mayors not aligned with sectarian politics”.

The decision (complete – PDF – 199 kB) is from December 28th. The transfer is equivalent to 70% of the amount blocked in December 2021 by the STF, of R$1 billion, due to the granting of basic sanitation services in the region to the company BRK Ambiental. The state government should keep the other 30% (R$301 million).

In your profile on X (formerly Twitter), Lira said that, with the STF’s decision, “everyone who has the right“the amount will receive it”without having to bow to any Power”. The debugged completed: “Good politics must always prevail”.

ALAGOAS REACTS

After the STF's decision, the State of Alagoas filed on Friday (Dec 29, 2023) an embargo for clarification, alleging that the piece had incurred “omission” It is “obscurity”, because the decision did not determine the compensation of the amount of R$ 150 million previously transferred to the municipalities of Atalaia, Barra de Santo Antônio, Marechal Deodoro, Murici and Pilar. The value would be equivalent to the 1st half of the transfers.

However, the president of the STF, minister Roberto Barroso, rejected Alagoas' appeal on Sunday (Dec 31). Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 110 kB).

The minister listed the amounts that each of the 13 municipalities should receive. Read below: