Speaker of the House wants to resolve items without agreement, such as total exemption of meats, and may define the general rapporteur of the text

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), called on the evening of this Tuesday (9.Jul.2024) the members of the GT (working group) of the PLP (Complementary Bill) 68 of 2024 for a last-minute meeting at the official residence of the Lower House, in Brasília.

In the meeting scheduled for the early hours of Wednesday (10 July), the deputies will seek to define points that remain without agreement in the main text regulating the tax reform – among them, the total exemption for meat.

The meeting should also define the general rapporteur for the text. Some congressmen expect that it will be the deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA). The deputy Mauro Benevides (PDT-CE) was chosen as general rapporteur of PLP 108 of 2024, which deals with the Management Committee and the distribution of revenue from the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services).

Lira told the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddadwhich would vote on the text on Wednesday (9 July). The exemption of meat is the main point of divergence in the proposal. The Poder360 found that the topic is of interest to government officials and opposition members.

On Wednesday morning (July 10), the FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agriculture) is scheduled to meet with the special secretary for Tax Reform, Bernard Appy. The idea is to present a calculation that estimates an impact of 0.18 pp (percentage point) with the total exemption of meat. According to the entity, the impact of 0.53 pp, projected by the Treasury, is wrong.

In addition to meat, Lira wants consensus among all members of the group. The deputy from Alagoas moved forward with the regulation of the tax not only because of the interests of the Executive.

The deputy from Alagoas was the main articulator of the approval of PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45 of 2019, which was the basis for the reform.

The congressman wants to leave the presidency of the Chamber, in 2025, with the change in the tax system as his legacy, an agenda that has been around for over 3 decades and has not progressed in other legislatures.