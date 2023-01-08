(Reuters) – The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), this Sunday rebuked the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers by extremist supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and demanded punishment for those responsible for the acts undemocratic.

“The National Congress has never denied a voice to those who want to demonstrate peacefully. But it will never give room for turmoil, destruction and vandalism”, wrote Lira, on Twitter.

“Those responsible for promoting and covering up this attack on Brazilian democracy and its main symbols must be identified and punished in accordance with the law,” he added.

Lira, who was an ally of former president Jair Bolsonaro and supported his failed re-election attempt, also stressed that one cannot “admit the depressing scenes that Brazil is surprised at this moment”.

“We will act rigorously to preserve freedom, democracy and respect for the Constitution,” he added.

This Sunday’s episode refers to the invasion of the Washington Capitol, headquarters of the US Congress, on January 6, 2021, by supporters of then-President of the United States, Republican Donald Trump, to try to prevent the certification of the Democrat’s electoral victory. Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)