Deputies must reject measure that grants R$1.3 billion to the Judiciary in reaction to Dino’s decision, from the STF, on amendments

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), called a session on Thursday (Aug 15, 2024), at 9 am, so that the Lower House votes to reject a MP (provisional measure) that grants R$ 1.3 billion to the Judiciary’s budget.

The likely overturning is a message from Congress to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), after Minister Flávio Dino limited the use of mandatory amendments – those that the government is obliged to execute and pass on to congressmen. Lira should speak with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in the next few hours to prepare the response.

The MP’s repeal was approved this Wednesday (August 14) by the CMO (Joint Budget Committee). The measure releases an extraordinary credit of R$1.3 billion to restore the budget of 7 bodies of the Judiciary and the CNMP (National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office).

The STF alone accounts for R$6.6 million. The most affected are the Labor Court, with R$806 million, and the Federal Court, with R$435 million.

Lira and party leaders were angered by Dino’s new decision on the amendments and are therefore planning a response to the STF.

The deputies also did not like the Senate’s request to remove the urgency of the tax regulation and the government’s signaling in accordance with this decision.

Because of this, the highlights of the 2nd PLP (complementary bill) of the reform, which was scheduled for this Wednesday (14th August), were not voted on. THE Poder360 found that party leaders do not see a climate for the vote to be held on Thursday (15 August), that is, it is on ice until further notice.