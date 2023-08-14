Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2023 – 11:55 am

The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the rapporteur for the new fiscal framework in the House, deputy Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA), and party leaders will meet this Monday, 14th, at 7 pm, with technicians from Fazenda to discuss changes made by the Senate to the bill that replaces the current spending cap. The expectation is that the matter will be appreciated in the Chamber this week, in the midst of the ministerial changes that must be made by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to accommodate Centrão parties in the first echelon of the government.

Last week, after a meeting with Lira and leaders, Cajado announced that the framework would be off the agenda so that deputies could debate together with the Treasury the changes made by the Senate in relation to the text approved in the Chamber. Lira has repeated that the government supported different texts in both Houses and that it would be necessary to build consensus among parliamentarians for the matter to go to plenary.

Behind the scenes, however, leaders attribute the delay in appreciating the bill to the government’s delay in making ministerial adjustments to serve the so-called Centrão parties, such as PP and Republicans. Although there is still no defined schedule, the expectation is that the agreements will advance this week and, consequently, unlock the agenda.

According to an experienced member of the House, if the meeting with technicians was scheduled for this second, it is because there are already more concrete signs about the political negotiations. Cajado also stated that he should meet this week with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, to discuss the matter.

The government’s main concern regarding the text of the framework is in relation to the amendment approved by senators that provides for conditional expenses in the 2024 budget piece and avoids a “hole” of around R$ 40 billion for discretionary expenses. The point of the bill on which there is greater agreement is in relation to the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District, which must be kept outside the spending limit, as approved in the Senate.

As shown the Political Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), amidst the uncertainty of the Chamber of Deputies on the vote on the new fiscal framework, the federal government outlined a plan B to authorize the forecast of extra expenses in the 2024 Budget in the Project of Budget Guidelines Law (PLDO). The so-called conditional expenses depend on the approval of additional credit by the Legislature to be carried out.

The Executive sent to the National Congress, last Monday, the 7th, a modifying message to the PLDO, reported by deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), which lays the foundations for the elaboration of the federal Budget.