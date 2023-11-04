Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 14:45

A mare traded during a horse auction held by singer Wesley Safadão, this Friday, the 3rd, is the most expensive example of the Quarter Horse breed ever traded in Brazil. The animal was valued at R$8.4 million after a breeder from Manaus (AM) paid R$4.2 million for the rights to 50% of the animal.

The auction promoted by the country artist and horse breeder attracted the interest of regional and national politicians who also have businesses in the equine sector. Among them, the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who went to Guaranhuns (PE) to follow the event. He bought WS Príncipe Gunner, one of Safadão’s horses offered for sale, for R$200,000.

The next big event on the national horse racing calendar will be on Arthur Lira’s property, in the municipality of Pilar, in Alagoas. The 16th Vaquejada at Parque Arthur Filho is scheduled for December 2nd, when R$200,000 in prizes will be distributed.

The Mayor’s event was prominently announced during this Friday’s auction. One of Lira’s sons, Álvaro, is a cowboy and participates in competitions. “It’s the resumption of Pilar’s ​​vaquejada. It’s Álvaro Lira, it’s Arthur Lira, deputy Arthur Lira. There’s a Safadão show, a big national vaquejada party, at Arthur Filho Park, in Pilar, Alagoas”, said one of the presenters.

The auctioneers did not say whether Arthur Lira offered bids in the dispute for half of the rights to the mare named Eternal Offling Peju. The animal, from Haras WS, owned by Wesley Safadão, was negotiated with Haras Almeida, from Amazonas. With the transaction, the eight-year-old mare will be bred on a shared basis.

Because it is an animal that, depending on crossbreeding, produces offspring with high performances in vaquejada competitions, breeders earn a lot of money from reproductions. Only four of the mare’s puppies have been sold, in total, for more than R$15 million in previous auctions.

Lira is a cattle and horse breeder. Last month, he held an auction of Nelore cattle and made around R$4.3 million. As Estadão showed, among the buyers were politicians, members of the Judiciary and businesspeople.

The acquisition of a new animal for his stud farm is at least the third made by the deputy this year. In September, he bought the filly Bahamas Sheik HSLZ for his son for R$126,000 at an auction held in São Luís (MA). In April, during an auction promoted by singer Mano Walter, he acquired the mare Paniket Dun It for R$328,000.

Arthur Lira did not report having horses or oxen in the list of assets he sent to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for the 2022 elections.