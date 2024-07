The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has just started voting on the 1st project to regulate tax reform, in a session this Wednesday, the 10th.

The vote began shortly after rapporteur Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) filed a new report on the text. On the occasion, Lira thanked the parties for their participation in the debates on the regulation and the members of the working group.



