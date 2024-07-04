Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/07/2024 – 21:37

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), backed down and removed the Amnesty Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) from the agenda after party leaders failed to speak in defense of the proposal and after complaints from members of the PSOL and Novo parties, who were against the text. According to him, the PEC will only be discussed in August, after the parliamentary recess.

All other parties, from the PT to the PL, support the measure, which aims to grant self-forgiveness for debts incurred due to irregularities committed by them. Those against it argued that the new text was only made public on the evening of Wednesday the 3rd, while the vote was taking place, and that the special committee that dealt with the proposal did not even approve the final report.

Lira said he was reluctant to put it on the agenda and that the PEC was put to a vote after the request of the political parties. “All the parties, the presidents and the party leaders, with the exception of Novo and PSOL, were in favor of the PEC,” said Lira.

He then called on party leaders to participate in the session, since they had disappeared from the plenary, and tried to share responsibility with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Behind the scenes, leaders say that the project will only advance in the Chamber when Pacheco agrees to process the PEC in the Senate.

“The President of the Senate has committed to putting this PEC on the agenda for consideration in this House. Come to the plenary so that it doesn’t look like what it is,” said Lira, saying he has no personal desire to approve the text.

Previously known as the “Anistia PEC”, the proposal offered a pardon for electoral fines, but a new report changed the rules and began to stipulate the payment of these debts, with installments of up to 180 months.

In the event of non-compliance with racial quotas, the text continues with the provision for the pardon of electoral fines.

“This program aims to facilitate the regularization of tax and non-tax debts, excluding accumulated interest and fines and allowing payment of the original amounts with monetary correction in up to 180 months”, says the opinion.

“Political parties, their institutes or foundations are guaranteed the use of resources from the Party Fund for the installment payment of sanctions and penalties for electoral fines, other sanctions, debts of a non-electoral nature, return of resources to the treasury, and return of public or private resources imputed by the Electoral Court, including those of unidentified origin, with the exception of resources from prohibited sources,” states another excerpt from the report.

Proponents of the proposal argue that the bill establishes a minimum percentage of 20% of electoral fund transfers for black and brown candidates, a measure confirmed in the new opinion released this Tuesday. Currently, the parties’ obligation is only to ensure that the amount of resources is proportional to the number of black candidates.

Furthermore, another advantage would be the express guarantee of tax immunity for the parties. A provision was under discussion that established a 20% quota of legislative seats for women, however, this section should be left out due to lack of agreement.