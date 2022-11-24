Proposal authorizes the use of unused funds from public funds to pay nurses’ salaries

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), authorized the creation of the special commission to analyze the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) 390 of 2014, which increases the limit on expenses with health and education employees. This was the solution found to try to make the payment of the nursing floor possible, suspended by the Federal Supreme Court (STF)🇧🇷

The text has been appended to PEC 27 of 2022presented by the deputy Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE). The proposal authorizes the release of funds from public funds to states, municipalities and philanthropic hospitals to pay the salary of the category.

To Power360the deputy Carmen Zanotto (Cidadania-SC) said that it is already agreed with Lira that she will chair the commission and alice portugal (PC do B-BA) will be the rapporteur for the PEC. According to the congresswoman, the collegiate may start work next week.

“This House and the Federal Senate need to give nursing the response it deserves. Nursing deserves much more than applause, a slightly more dignified salary. We are going to respond to the Federal Supreme Court, with this parliamentary initiative, guaranteeing part of the funding sources, I repeat, serving the State, Municipalities, Union and philanthropic hospitals”he stated.

In the camera, Zanotto was rapporteur for the bill that creates the salary base for nursing🇧🇷

The floor of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives is foreseen in Law 14,434enacted in August🇧🇷

In September, the STF suspended the application of the norm for 60 days so that the federal government, states, the Federal District and sector entities could report on the financial impact of the measure, whether its implementation involves risks of layoffs and whether it could affect the quality of services. rendered.

Subsequently, the Supreme decided to maintain the suspension of the nursing wage floor and confirmed the individual decision of Minister Roberto Barroso.