The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also participates in the dinner promoted by the PL this Tuesday night in Brasília. He seeks the support of the party, which made up the largest bench in Congress, for his re-election as head of the House.

Lira is sewing a broad support around itself, which already has 14 parties. Today, PT, PV, PCdoB and PSB joined the block. But the deputy wants the PL, which elected 99 deputies for the next legislature, by his side.

On the side of the party, led by Valdemar Costa Neto, support for Lira is being sewn with an eye on the command of the Senate, for which the PL intends to launch the elected senator Rogério Marinho (RN) against the current president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco ( PSD-MG).