Presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Supreme Federal Court held talks to ease tensions between branches of government; measure against the Judiciary is removed from the agenda

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), spoke on Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) with the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Luís Roberto Barroso, about the suspension of mandatory amendments (those that are mandatory) for congressmen. The Poder360 found that the deputy asked for the minister’s intervention.

Lira was angered by the decision of Minister Flávio Dino – who ordered the suspension of mandatory amendments – and called the president of the Supreme Court shortly after. Congress planned to react to the determinations by overturning the MP (Provisional Measure) that grants R$1.3 billion to the Judiciary Budget, but the conversation with Barroso calmed things down.

On Wednesday night (August 14), the Speaker of the House met with party leaders for about 4 hours and called a plenary session for 9 am this Thursday (August 15), to vote on the overturning of the MP. However, the The agenda for this Thursday’s session (August 15) was released only with urgent requests, without the inclusion of the measure.

Lira also did not attend the session, which began at 9 am and ended around 1 pm.

Barroso has already brought forward the judgment on the suspension of the execution of the amendments to this Friday (August 16), with the analysis scheduled for 11:59 pm on the same day, in the virtual plenary session – where only votes are cast, without debate. Three of Dino’s decisions were brought forward for referendum by the STF collegiate, including the one that suspended the mandatory amendments.

Dino is the rapporteur for several cases involving amendments. Since the decisions were made by a single judge, they depend on a referendum by the other ministers. The trial dates for each decision (all in a virtual plenary session) varied and were expected to last one week.

The feeling in Congress remains one of irritation with the Judiciary’s questioning of jurisdiction between the branches of government, especially after Dino’s latest decision. However, with Lira absent from the session, some of the leaders have already returned to their respective states, this digital newspaper found.

The reaction to the Supreme Court, which was articulated on the evening of Wednesday (August 14), was interrupted until the Supreme Court’s judgment on the amendments on Friday (August 16). Even so, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate should announce a joint appeal against Dino’s decision.

TAX AMENDMENTS

This type of transfer is a legislative instrument that obliges the Executive Branch to execute specific expenses proposed by members of Congress. They are generally used in public policy projects and works in the States.

Mandatory amendments are all individual special transfer amendments (so-called Pix amendments), individual transfer amendments with a defined purpose and bench amendments.