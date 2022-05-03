The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), confirmed the vote on Wednesday (4.May.2022) of the project that establishes the national floor for nurses, technicians and nursing assistants and midwives (PL 2564/20). According to the proposal, the minimum initial amount for nurses will be R$ 4,750, to be paid by public and private health services.

Lira announced the deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC) as rapporteur of the proposal in Plenary. The text has already been approved by the Senate and, if amended by the House, will return for analysis by the senators. Lira explained that the proposal has been intensively debated to find sources of funding for the payment of the minimum wage. According to the president, the proposal must be committed to the country’s fiscal reality.

“The nurses’ agenda will be tomorrow. We are discussing the form of funding, we are concerned with philanthropic and public hospitals, so that there are no layoffs. I pledged to vote and we are discussing with businessmen, parliamentarians, the Joint Budget Commission and all the councils in the sector”said the president.

energy tariffs

Lira also announced the urgent vote for this week on PDL (Project Legislative Decree) 94/22, which suspends the annual tariff readjustment for 2022. According to Lira, contracts need to be obeyed, but they can be discussed so that this increase is clarified. The proposal, although it is about increasing Enel’s tariffs, in Ceará, will be discussed in the Plenary to be valid for all the increases granted. Arthur Lira wants Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) to be summoned to discuss the new tariff values.

“The discussion of the urgency of the PDL will force the Ministry of the Environment, Aneel to come to the negotiating table so that this increase is clarified, the responsibility of who gave it, why it was given, and what clauses allowed these increases”he explained.

Daniel Silveira

Lira was also asked if he would take any action towards the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), which integrates the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Committee of the Chamber. According to him, this issue is corporeal internal and it is not up to him, Lira, to change deputy from any collegiate. “Who can only appoint or withdraw is the party leader. The commissions are made by party proportionality”said Lira.

fake news

The president reaffirmed that there is no climate for voting on the proposal that combats the so-called fake news. Lira defended that Congress regulate the issue so that another Power does not do so. According to him, it is necessary to clearly define what the fake news and not serving the interests of big techs and applications. For Arthur Lira, there are interests in maintaining the current monetization policies (network profitability from the production and publication of content).

“This discussion is pure monetization and there is a large part of deputies who do not want this to be changed”, he said.

With information from Camera News Agency.