President of the Chamber of Deputies is in Portugal to participate in the Lisbon Legal Forum

The President of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), participated this Monday (26.jun.2023) in the opening of the 10th edition of the Lisbon Legal Forum, in Portugal. In his speech, Lira announced the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Brazilian Chamber and the Portuguese Parliament.

The main themes of the debates are digital and democratic governance and the rule of law. The president of the Chamber spoke about the extremist attacks on the buildings of the Three Powers, on January 8th. “The scenes ran around the world in real time. […] They are still present in our memory, in debates and in investigative procedures. Our commitment to democracy was not shaken by the riots and disrespect“, he said.

The President of the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal, Augusto Santos Silva, announced the signing of the 1st memorandum of understanding between the Parliament of Portugal and the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, on Wednesday (June 28), by Lira, in the Portuguese Parliament. The information was confirmed by the Brazilian deputy.

Lira also highlighted the performance of the Chamber in the legal framework and tax reform, in addition to the resumption of the analysis of the project of fake newswith the regulation of big techsto combat what he called “arbitrary perception of reality and polarization”.

Next, Gilmar spoke of the challenge of combating “dissemination on the global stage of populism, which has modified the public debate”. The minister cited the performance of “digital gangs”, who use social media and messaging platforms to spread misinformation. According to the minister, “the judiciary is the target of this narrative”.

LISBON LEGAL FORUM

With the theme “Digital Governance and Constitutionalism”, the 10th edition of the Lisbon Legal Forum takes place from Monday to Wednesday (June 26-28, 2023) at the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon. It is organized by the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research), by the ICJP (Institute of Legal and Political Sciences of the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon) and by the CIAPJ/FGV (Center for Innovation, Administration and Research of the Judiciary of the FGV Knowledge).

It has the presence of the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, ministers, jurists and Brazilian politicians, such as:

Alexandre Silveira, Minister of Mines and Energy;

André Mendonça, Minister of the STF;

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), President of the Chamber;

Bruno Dantas, president of TCU;

Camilo Santana, Minister of Education;

Daniela Carneiro, Minister of Tourism;

Flávio Dino, Minister of Justice;

Geraldo Alckmin, Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services;

Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF;

Jader Filho, Minister of Cities;

José Múcio, Minister of Defense;

Luís Roberto Barroso, STF;

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), President of the Senate.

read here the full schedule.