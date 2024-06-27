President of the Chamber and 6 other deputies who are expected to run for elections in 2025 participate in “Gilmarpalooza”

Six possible candidates for the post of president of the Chamber of Deputies in place of Arthur Lira (PP-AL) are in Portugal for the 12th Lisbon Legal Forum. The current commander of the Lower House must nominate a name for his succession.

The election is scheduled for February 2025, but deputies and members of the government are already moving to guarantee the election of the name of their preference.

Lira previously said that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) indicated that it will support its candidate for succession as president of the Chamber. As Lira is already in her 2nd term, she will not be able to run for re-election.

Lula and Lira’s coexistence for the rest of the year has an intrinsic relationship with the way in which the Executive will help the deputy to build the candidacy of his successor in command of the House.

The congressman is also interested in obtaining the support of government supporters in the process, which will increase his chances. In return, he must help the government approve projects, especially economic ones.

The candidates for mayor in Lisbon are:

The forum takes place from June 26th to 28th in the Portuguese capital. At least 7 deputies and 5 senators attended, in addition to ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), of the STJ (Supreme Court of Justice) and other courts; government ministers; governors and other authorities.

“Gilmarpalooza”

O 12th Lisbon Forumpromoted by Gilmar in Portugal, is a tradition and was named “Gilmarpalooza” – a combination of the names of the dean and the music festival Lollapalooza originated in Chicago (USA) and whose Brazilian version is held every year in São Paulo with a multitude of bands from many places.

Host of the Lisbon event, Gilmar invited all the STF ministers – who were divided:

The initial program included all the STF ministers. The official document with all the forum panels and their participants had been published by Power360 on June 13th. After publication, the event organizers contacted this digital newspaper and said that it was still a preliminary list and subject to change – although there were no reservations in the archive regarding this possibility.

Below, the updated numbers for “Gilmarpalooza” – in parentheses, the number of authorities from each sphere of power that appeared in the initial program:

5 STF ministers (there were 10);

12 STJ ministers (still 12);

2 TCU ministers (there were 7);

1 TSE minister (there were 5);

5 Lula ministers (there were 14);

4 State governors (there were 9);

5 senators (there were 8);

Arthur Lira + 5 deputies (there were 7).

Who pays

The STF has repeatedly declared that it does not pay the costs of private travel for ministers, who are free to accept invitations to lectures and seminars. It is not clear this time whether each authority present at the forum will pay their own expenses or whether the organizers will pay for tickets, accommodation and food.

The Court’s responsibility is to pay for the security of ministers, no matter where they are. Even if traveling for a private activity, all 11 magistrates have the right to be accompanied by a police officer.

Barroso had said on June 10 that there is a “lack in understanding” with the travels of ministers and that they live “castellated”. Called it “pet peeve” criticism of Toffoli, who went to London to watch the Champions League final and took a security guard – at a cost of R$39,000.

In 2021, the Power360 showed that the Supreme Court magistrates had 32 security guards in Brasília, 16 in São Paulo, 4 in Rio and 7 in Paraná. The annual cost was R$7.9 million per year. Currently, however, the values ​​are not clear on the STF website and it is not known exactly where each minister was with their security guards.

In Brazil, ministers of the country’s highest court are not required to annually disclose reports on their private activities, unlike what is done in the United States (understand this text).

US Supreme Court justices have been pressured about their relationship with the private sector. North American newspaper editorials and civil society have been critical of how judges act in private activities. There is a growing feeling that the actions of judges may represent a conflict of interest.

Who organizes the forum

The theme of the 2024 forum is “Advances and setbacks of globalization and new frontiers: legal, political, economic, socio-environmental and digital transformations”.