Congress and CMO summits tell transitional government that constitutional amendment cannot become an unlimited menu

Speakers of the House and Senate, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the CMO (Mixed Budget Commission) summit made it clear to the president-elect’s transitional government, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which will help advance the PEC hopscotch if it is limited to 2 items: the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and the real increase in the minimum wage.

They do not want the text of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution to become an expanding menu, encompassing dozens of Lula’s campaign promises and demands from the most varied sectors, all outside the spending ceiling.

Lula’s team considers the idea of ​​the PEC to cover the total cost of Auxílio Brasil (or Bolsa Família, as PT’s allies have been calling the program since the beginning of the transition) pacified, including the R$105 billion that are already in the Budget and inside the ceiling.

Added to these are the BRL 52 billion to keep the benefit amount at BRL 600 in 2023 and the BRL 18 billion to pay BRL 150 to each family with children up to 6 years old.

In other words, all the R$ 175 billion of the income transfer program would be outside the ceiling.

The cost of a minimum wage readjustment of 1.34% above inflation, as the transitional government wants, ranges from R$6 billion to R$8 billion.

One possibility is that the hole in the ceiling to deal with the increase in the minimum is conditioned to the collection of extraordinary revenues, making the fiscal impact zero for this demand.

On Tuesday (8.Nov.2022), the vice president-elect and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), went to Lira’s official residence. She also visited Pacheco. On this 4th (Nov. 9), Lula himself appeared at the house of the mayor. In the afternoon, he has lunch with the president of the Senate.

In the scenario that adds Auxílio Brasil and an increase in the minimum wage, the hole in the ceiling represented by the PEC would be just over R$ 180 billion.

With the entire cost of Auxílio Brasil in the PEC, the idea is to relocate the open space under the roof for programs such as Farmácia Popular and Minha Casa Minha Vida.

secret good budget

PTs in Congress, like the senator-elect Wellington Dias (PI) and the deputy José Guimarães (CE), also negotiate with the Budget committee a kind of stamp to allocate at least R$ 10 billion of the amendments, including the rapporteur, for investments in infrastructure and stopped works.

The current format of the rapporteur’s amendments, which should total more than R$ 19 billion in 2023, has been called “secret budget🇧🇷 Lula himself adopted the term in his campaign speeches and promised to end the arrangement.

Leaders of the transitional government continue to say that the PEC path is the most likely, even though they are studying other options, such as a consultation with the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) about the possibility of opening extraordinary credit via a provisional measure.

An important ally of Lula since the beginning of the 2022 election campaign, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) is today the main critic of the solution via PEC. To Power 360stated that this path would give Lira the re-election to the Presidency of the Chamber and the preservation of the so-called “secret budget”🇧🇷

The MDB chief tries to articulate a front for Lula’s governability in Congress without the centrist parties, which, by his reckoning, would bring together 51 senators and 312 deputies. They are the congressmen of all acronyms that supported the PT in the campaign, in addition to MDB, União Brasil, PSD, the PSDB-Cidadania federation and Podemos.