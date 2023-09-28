According to the deputy and PT leader in the House, the offshore project could be discussed on Tuesday (3.Oct)

The PT leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), said this Wednesday (September 27, 2023) that the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will meet on Thursday (September 28) to discuss the economic agendas being discussed in Congress. For him, just the fact that the meeting is held already means that there will be “advances” on economic topics of interest to the government.

According to Zeca, with the meeting, the draft law on offshores, which deals with taxation of investments abroad, can be voted on next Tuesday (3.Oct.2023). The text does not have consensus, but according to the PT leader, it has a majority to be voted on. Lira must designate the project rapporteur after the meeting with Haddad.

Asked about the obstruction led by the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front) in reaction to the “undue interference” of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Zeca admitted that the PL and Novo must continue with the movement, but that the obstruction will be overcome.

“I think there was a time when those who wanted to obstruct, wanted to make a statement, complain about the Supreme Court, made this move. They already did it, now life goes on”he declared.

Zeca participated in the leaders’ meeting at the official residence of the President of the Chamber in the late afternoon of this Wednesday. The PT leader stated that it was decided that next week the guarantee framework project should also be voted on, which allows the same property to be used as guarantee for more than one financing.