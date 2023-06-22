Estadão Contenti

06/22/2023 – 11:09 am

This Thursday morning, the 22nd, the meeting of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), with governors on tax reform began. The meeting, which takes place at the official residence of the President of the House, will also be attended by the rapporteur for the proposal, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), the extraordinary secretary for reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, and the secretary of Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas.

The governors of Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo and Tocantins are present.

Also the deputy governors of Acre, Alagoas, Federal District, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

The discussion is also monitored in person by the Finance Secretaries of Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Pernambuco, RS and SP.

The governor of Rondônia participates virtually. One of the main points of debate is the format and value of the Regional Development Fund (FDR) that will be created with the reform to compensate states for the end of tax incentives.
























