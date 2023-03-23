Mayor reacts to Rodrigo Pacheco’s decision to recreate mixed commissions; for Lira, the Senate is hostage to the regional policy of Alagoas and Amapá

The institutional relationship crisis between the Chamber and the Senate reached an even higher level this Thursday (23.Mar.2023). The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), made a very tough speech to journalists and accused the Senate of “truculence” for wanting to immediately return to the rite of processing of provisional measures, with the creation of joint joint commissions, of 12 deputies and 12 senators.

“It is not truculence and force that will solve”, said Lira. “I regret that regional or local politics in Alagoas interfere in Brazil. The Senate cannot be hostage to Alagoas or Amapá”, he stated.

The president of the Chamber stated that the deputies will analyze the provisional measures of the previous government next week. The decision, according to him, was a gesture of “common senseby the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The impasse over the rite of analysis remains for the texts sent by the Lula government (understand here).

Here are some of Lira’s lines:

– “The Senate is simply the [Casa] reviewer, and does not want to be”; term of MPs – “Challenge the Senate showing that we were always on the verge of voting, on the contrary, more than 90% of votes were answered on time”;

– “I received express requests from the federal government to maintain the current rite”; rite 2 – “The initiating House will continue to be the Chamber because it is a constitutional prerogative”;

SUSPENDED RITE

The constitutional rite for processing MPs was suspended because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The process is seen by deputies as irreversible. Lira mentioned that deputies now register their presence in plenary and vote by cell phone. Before, a vote that lasted an hour and a half is now done in 15 minutes, said Lira, citing changes that he considers inexorable in the functioning of Congress.

The Senate is against this current system for MPs. Reason: Senators lose power. It is up to the president of the Senate to install the joint commissions. And it is only in these collegiate bodies (of 24 congressmen) that it is possible to present amendments to the texts. Afterwards, in the plenary sessions (of the Chamber and of the Senate) it is only possible to vote in favor or against.

ALTERNATE HOUSES

Lira claims that he gave the initial suggestion to alternate the initiating House of analysis of provisional measures and that he had agreed a proposal with the Senate. However, according to him, the agreed text underwent changes on Friday (17.mar), which displeased the party leaders of the Chamber.

Lira said he was open to dialogue with Pacheco, but mentioned the “silence” by the President of the Senate. “The Senate, through its presidency, was silent on conversations about the election of the board until 12:00 yesterday. We didn’t have any conversations, and it wasn’t on my part, because of me. I respect silence, therefore, although I don’t understand it, I respect it“, he said.

The Constitution determines that MPs, when they reach Congress, are analyzed by a joint committee of its own, with deputies and senators. During the pandemic, MPs began to be processed directly in the plenary of the Chamber. This took power away from senators, who want the previous system back as soon as possible.