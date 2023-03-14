A 26-year-old Colombian man was killed by his victimafter he had entered a commercial establishment to rob.

According to local media, the episode happened last Saturday March 11 around 10:00 pm (local time), in Santiago, capital of Chile.

According to the Chilean newspaper La República, a total of 5 people entered to rob a liquor store. At that moment, a struggle broke out between the owner of the commercial establishment and one of the criminals, who after being disarmed and running away, was chased and was seriously injured in the backlying in the middle of the street.

The neighbors, upon hearing the bullet impacts, were alarmed and called the Carabineros officers, who, upon arriving at the scene, confirmed that all the assailants were of the same nationality.

The other four robbers They managed to flee with 300,000 Chilean pesos, which is approximately equivalent to a total of $1,778,503.

In the middle of the investigation, the authorities realized that the thieves had disconnected the security camera system before committing the robbery at the liquor store.

Finally, the owner of the establishment was acquitted and was not arrestedfor which reason he was considered to have been a victim of the case.

According to a census conducted by the Chilean Immigration Department, there are approximately a total of 146,582 Colombians residing in Chilewithout counting those who are undocumented.

