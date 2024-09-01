The liquids rule, which was introduced in 2006, was suspended at some German security lanes when the luggage could be checked using CT scanners. Larger bottles could also be left in hand luggage in some cases. But this has now been put to an end until the security concerns are investigated.

According to new EU regulations, larger bottles are again banned, while containers up to 100 milliliters can remain in hand luggage and do not need to be unpacked. Electronic devices can also remain in the suitcase.

At the control lanes with conventional scanners that are still widespread in Germany, electronics and bags still have to be unpacked and presented, which is a time-consuming process. Medicines and liquid baby food are exempt from the liquids rules.

