A New Jersey company is working on some prototypes of an atypical heat engine, with an architecture that breaks with traditional schemes. LiquidPiston, this is the name of the US company, offers a particularly light and compact combustion engine, which in the field of mobility could become relevant on hybrid vehicles in the role of range extender, but which if necessary can be scaled up to a power of one thousand horsepower . Starting from the basic structure of a rotary, the thruster inherits other advantages, including the absence of valves and other ancillary moving parts.

At the same time LiquidPiston addresses the typical problems of rotary engines, proposing a new architecture that the company itself presents as “an inverted Wankel”. The first subversion lies in the geometry: the engine is in fact equipped with a triangular stator and a two-lobe rotor, contrary to the Wankel in which instead it is the stator that has a bi-lobed shape while the rotor has a triangular outline. Another inversion lies in the air exchange processes. In fact, in the Wankel the intake and exhaust ports are obtained inside the stator, while LiquidPiston moves everything inside the rotor.

This is a substantial difference that leads to the latest big news. The combustion chambers of Wankel units rotate together with the rotor, while in the American rotary they remain limited to the three “vertices” of the triangle obtained in the stator. This gives you more freedom to control the different phases, extending the expansion phase with respect to the compression phase to maximize the useful work of combustion, based on the principle governing the Atkinson cycle.

The operation

In the LiquidPiston prototype an air flow crosses the engine along its axis. A large part of this flow passes the engine from side to side and is useful for its cooling, but a fraction of the air is ducted inside the shaft to the engine. The intake air is thus delivered from time to time into the individual combustion chambers encountered during the rotation of the rotor.







At that point, in a similar way to what happens in Wankel units, the movement of the rotor compresses and expands the combustion chambers, carrying out the compression, combustion and expansion phases. At this point the burnt gases flow into a second exhaust duct formed in the rotorwhen this meets the single combustion chamber during its rotation.

LiquidPiston stresses as its own engine keep the advantages of compactness, lightness, simplicity and balance typical of rotary machines. However, compared to the Wankel, the US engine has combustion chambers with a better volume-to-surface ratio, improving flame propagation and reducing heat loss to the walls. The ultimate benefit is increased engine efficiency. Furthermore, thanks to the bi-lobed shape of the rotor, the seals between the various combustion chambers are housed directly in the stator. This makes it possible to locally lubricate the area with access from the stator, without the need to introduce oil into the chamber, reducing its consumption compared to a traditional Wankel and reducing gas leakage from one chamber to another by more than three times.

The prototypes on the bench: petrol and diesel

Two different prototypes are tested in the LiquidPiston laboratories. One of these is the X-Minifour-stroke petrol unit with indirect injection, which with its 70 cc engine capacity weighs no more than 2 kilograms. Thanks to a compression ratio of 9:1, the maximum power is 3.6 horsepower at 9000 rpm, with a thermal efficiency of 22%. However, it is estimated that, in its mature version, the engine can reach 5 horsepower at 140,000 rpm, with an efficiency of 25% and a specific power of around 71 horsepower/litre.

There are then the tests on the diesel unit, which works according to the patented thermodynamic cycle HEHC, acronym for High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle, which has typical characteristics of the Otto, Atkinson and Diesel cycles. Ignition is spontaneous, but unlike diesel engines, combustion is approximated at a constant volume, followed by a prolonged expansion phase compared to the compression phase. At present, the 750 cc and 27 kg prototype delivers 40 horsepower at 7000 rpm, with a compression ratio between 16 and 18:1. The ultimate goal, however, is to go down to 18 kilograms in weight and bring the compression ratio to 26:1. This should make it possible to increase power to 50 horsepower, raising the thermal efficiency from 33 to 45%.

For both the petrol and diesel units, there is the possibility of scaling the power, by varying the thickness and diameter of the rotor, as well as increasing the number of rotors, as also seen on Mazda’s Wankel powertrains. They are also present for partial load operations control strategies for deactivating the ignitions in the individual rooms in alternating order. This logic is analogous to the cylinder deactivation principle, which aims to reduce the number of active chambers to maximize load and efficiency. Finally, LiquidPiston offers the direct injection of water into the combustion chamber, both with a cooling action and with the aim of increasing the internal pressure by means of steam.

Possible outlets

Among the advantages mentioned by LiquidPiston, in addition to compactness and lightness, the absence of valves and a distribution system stands out, which increases mechanical efficiency and simplifies the architecture, containing production costs. Furthermore, thanks to the extended expansion phase, turbulence in the exhaust flow is significantly reduced, eliminating the need for a silencer. Finally, like the other rotary engines, the vibrations are attenuated by the excellent overall balance, but unlike the Wankels, oil consumption and blow-by phenomena between the chambers are significantly reduced.

The possible applications hypothesized by the US company are many: range extender on hybrid vehicles, portable generators, drones, garden vehicles, go-karts, marine propulsion and auxiliary power units for boats and aircraft. The electrification prevailing in the automotive industry discourages the major manufacturers from investing in technologies that undermine the more than 100-year-old architecture of the heat engine, whose future appears increasingly uncertain. However, LiquidPiston continues testing its prototypes, waiting to find a commercial outlet for its invention.