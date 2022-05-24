This afternoon the provision against the national licensing manual was presented to the National Federal Court, the College of Guarantee and the Lazio TAR. President Casini: “It is the natural and inevitable consequence of the absence of constructive dialogue with the FIGC”

The battle between Lega Serie A and FIGC continues and becomes increasingly tough. The theme is still the liquidity index, set at 0.5 and becoming eligible for registration as early as the next championship. The Lega, through its lawyers Vaccarella, Mattarella and Presutti, in fact, this afternoon notified the appeal against “the manual of national licenses 2022-2023 approved by the FIGC” which introduces the liquidity index as an admission requirement. The appeal was presented to the National Federal Court, the College of Guarantee and the Lazio TAR, “taking into account – reads the note released by the League – the difficulty of identifying with certainty the competent judge in light of the complexity of the reference regulatory framework “. See also Serie A, Monday assembly for the election of the new president of the League

Tough mess – President Lorenzo Casini explained the initiative as follows: “It is a duty to defend the role and prestige of the League, which would have been avoided if Serie A had really been listened to in recent months. It is not a question of numbers or decimal digits, but of the ways in which decisions of great importance are discussed and taken for the future of the entire movement. Already last March, before my election, Serie A had unanimously highlighted the problem, without obtaining adequate answers. The appeal is therefore the natural and inevitable consequence of the absence of constructive dialogue with the FIGC and is certainly not a declaration of war, but rather an action to protect Serie A. Democracy cannot only be made up of majorities in the Federal Council , but it must also include listening, participation and fair proceedings: on the rules of Serie A, all clubs expect the position of the League to receive the right consideration, not to be ignored ”. See also And on Sunday they miss at least three games, only Salernitana is aiming for the green light

Regret – At the basis of the Lega’s appeal there is a long list of elements: violation of the principle of non-retroactivity; lack of preliminary investigation; illogicality and inconsistency; violation of the principles of reasonableness and proportionality; violation of sporting merit; violation of the principles of legitimate expectations and good faith; violation of art. 8 of the FIGC Statute with regard to the principles of Uefa licenses; violation of the democratic principle of the sports system. “Lega Serie A – reads the note again – expresses its regret for having been forced to turn to the judicial bodies, after having tried in every way and in all the appropriate offices to be heard. He hopes that it is only a single incident, which in no way can and must interrupt the reform process of Italian football, which has become no longer postponable in order to compete competitively with all the challenges that await him “. See also Gio Moreno dresses again in green: Nacional confirmed his signing

