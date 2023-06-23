<br><div><!-- <EdIndex> --> <!--mpe_body--><h2>Consult: it is illegitimate to defer the payment of the <em>liquidation <\/em>for public employees<\/h2>\n\n<p><time datetime="2023-06-23">The Constitutional Court ruled that the <strong>deferment of the payment of severance payments (Tfs) due to civil servants who have ceased employment due to having reached age or service limits contrasts <\/strong>with the <strong>constitutional principle <\/strong>from the <strong>fair pay<\/strong>of which these services constitute one <strong>component<\/strong>; principle which is substantiated not only in the congruity of the amount paid, but also in the timeliness of the disbursement<\/time> \n \n<\/p><p><time datetime="2023-06-23">The Court underlines that the severance pay is an emolument aimed at meeting the specific needs of the worker in a particular and more vulnerable season of human existence. And so <strong>it belongs to the legislator,<\/strong> had regard to the r<strong>the significant financial impact that overcoming the deferment entails, identifying the means and methods of implementing a reform intervention <\/strong>which also takes into account the commitments undertaken in the context of the previous economic-financial planning.<\/time><\/p>\n\n\n<h3><em><time datetime="2023-06-23">READ ALSO: <\/time>Dl Pa, the government puts trust. The Corte dei Conte rises up (again)<\/em><\/h3>\n\n<p><time datetime="2023-06-23">For the constitutional judges"<strong>the excessive continuation of legislative inertia would not be tolerable<\/strong>, also taking into account that the Court had already addressed to the legislator, with sentence no. 159 of 2019, a warning signaling the problematic nature of the legislation in question. The Court then noted that the regulation of the installment payment of end-of-service allowances provides for temperaments in favor of the beneficiaries of the lower benefits. In any case, the Court concludes, this legislation - which was connected to contingent needs for the consolidation of public finances - as combined with the deferral of the service, ends up aggravating the identified vulnerability".<\/time><\/p>\n<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" class="nl-bottom-content" href="https:\/\/www.deltapictures.it\/lp\/affaritaliani\/iscriviti-alla-newsletter\/" style="color:#ea4335; display:block; text-align:center; margin-bottom:15px">Subscribe to the newsletter\n\t\t\t\t<svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" style="vertical-align:middle;" fill="#ea4335" preserveaspectratio="xMidYMid meet" height="1em" width="1em" viewbox="0 0 40 40"><g><path d="m33.4 13.4v-3.4l-13.4 8.4-13.4-8.4v3.4l13.4 8.2z m0-6.8q1.3 0 2.3 1.1t0.9 2.3v20q0 1.3-0.9 2.3t-2.3 1.1h-26.8q-1.3 0-2.3-1.1t-0.9-2.3v-20q0-1.3 0.9-2.3t2.3-1.1h26.8z"\/><\/g><\/svg><\/a><\/div><script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/it_IT\/sdk.js#xfbml=1&autoLogAppEvents=1&version=v6.0&appId=633731257464131"><\/script>\r\n#Liquidation #Consult #delaying #payment #unconstitutional
