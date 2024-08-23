Special forces completed the assault on the IK-19 prison in Surovikino in half an hour

Colony No. 19 in the city of Surovikino in the Volgograd region, seized by radical prisoners on August 23, was taken by storm.

The operation lasted about half an hour. The terrorists were eliminated. Some of the surviving hostages were rescued, however, according to preliminary data, four FSIN employees died – three were killed by the captors at the start of the riot, the fourth was hospitalized after the assault, but he could not be saved.

Special forces began an assault on the IK-19 colony in the Volgograd region, which had been captured by prisoners. Before that, ambulance crews had arrived at the colony, and the roads around it had been blocked.

It is reported that the FSIN special forces “Bars”, the Volgograd department of the Russian Guard SOBR and the OMON took part in the assault. All four invaders were neutralized by the Russian Guard snipers. The assault began at about 16:00 Moscow time and ended half an hour later.

Frame: Telegram channel “Rosgvardia”

Soon the colony was already under the control of security forces, dog handlers entered, and a search of the barracks in which the invaders were held was to take place.

Two of the invaders were eliminated immediately, and attempts were made to rescue two more

During the assault, the special forces eliminated all four invaders. Two of them were eliminated immediately. Two more were wounded in the shoulder and chest, after the assault they were given resuscitation right on the territory of the colony, but it did not help, and they died. Preliminarythey were Temur Khusinov and Rustamchon Navruzi.

The Russian National Guard told Lenta.ru that their snipers neutralized the rioters with four precise shots.

It is reported that the security forces who stormed the Volgograd colony received orders to “take the invaders alive” if possible in order to “untangle the radical tangle.”

Frame: Telegram channel “Rosgvardia”

One of the criminals, 23-year-old Tajik native Rustamchon Navruzi, wanted to detonate a bomb made in the form of a “suicide vest.” They had previously said they had assembled a homemade explosive device and threatened to detonate it. It is believed that they could have assembled explosives in a volume of five to seven liters from gasoline and technical fluids found in the garage, where they often worked with other convicts.

But they failed to carry out the explosion – the “shahid vest” was handed over to the sappers. After the assault, it turned out that it was made at the colony’s sewing factory from tape, fasteners and fabric for bags. IK-19 supplies high-visibility vests and work clothes as part of the execution of a state contract.

Four prison employees became victims of the capture

After the storming of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service reportedthat a total of eight colony employees and four convicts were taken hostage. Four FSIN employees were stabbed at the scene of the capture, three of them died.

The Federal Penitentiary Service reported that the captured convicts were injured. Baza reportsthat among them is 45-year-old Alexander Boyko. It is alleged that during the capture he tried to help the FSIN officers – he rushed to help and was wounded himself.

There were no casualties among the security forces who carried out the assault, the department added.

“The leadership and personnel of the Federal Penitentiary Service express their deep condolences to the families and friends of the employees who died in the line of duty. The FSIN of Russia will provide all necessary assistance to the families of the employees who suffered during the hostage taking,” the FSIN concluded.

Named names of the deceased employees of the colony. The head of the educational department Viktor Chernushkin, the head of the security department Ivan Krechetov and the deputy head of security and operational work Andriy Kuchma were killed on the spot.

The fourth victim was 25-year-old Sergei. GordopolovHe received several stab wounds, including a cut to his face by the captors. Gordopolov, while still alive, was also captured on video by the captors, who allegedly offered to exchange him for a healthy hostage.

It was reported that he survived, but later the Federal Penitentiary Service clarified that Gordopolov had died in the hospital.