The 42-year-old former naval officer Stanislav Rzjitsky ran his run every day. Until Monday morning. Then in his hometown of Krasnodar, while jogging on the street, he was wounded with as many as seven shots. The murder has preoccupied Russia for three days. Was it revenge from Ukraine? Or from the Russians themselves? Both countries have a motive.
Joost Bosman
Latest update:
5:55 pm
