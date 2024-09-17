FSB publishes video from the scene of liquidation of Ukrainian military intelligence agent

Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have eliminated a Ukrainian military intelligence agent in the Sverdlovsk region. According to the agency, he was preparing to blow up one of the heads of a defense enterprise.

“The illegal activity of a Russian citizen, who was an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and a member of a Ukrainian nationalist terrorist organization banned in Russia, was stopped,” the FSB reported.

As it became known, the 40-year-old man, on instructions from his handlers, made a homemade explosive device (IED), which was intended to blow up the car of the intended victim. The arrest occurred at the moment of planting the IED in a hiding place, but the man offered armed resistance and was neutralized by return fire.

Ukrainian intelligence agent liquidated by FSB caught on video

Security forces showed a video of a man holding a weapon in his hands.

Frame: FSB of the Russian Federation

A Makarov pistol with cartridges, a high-power radio-controlled IED, and communications equipment containing correspondence confirming the preparation of a terrorist attack were seized from the scene. Searches were also conducted at the man’s place of residence and in the garage, and instructions and components for making explosives and explosive devices were found.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are identifying the individuals who assisted the agent.

Earlier, the FSB detained a Moscow resident for financing terrorists

On the same day, the department’s employees detained a Muscovite involved in financing an international terrorist organization. As reported by the press service of the UFSB of Russia for the Yaroslavl Region, he is an adherent of radical religious views.

Frame: FSB of the Russian Federation

According to the FSB, the man transferred the money to a person against whom FSB officers have already opened a criminal case under Part 4 of Article 205.1 (“Assistance to terrorist activity”) and Part 2 of Article 205.5 (“Organization of the activities of a terrorist organization and participation in the activities of such an organization”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

A criminal case for aiding terrorist activity has also been opened against a Moscow resident. He is in custody pending the investigation.

Related materials:

A resident of the Moscow region entered a water supply station and was caught by the Russian National Guard

The day before, Rosgvardia officers detained a suspect in illegal entry into the territory of an industrial facility. During patrol, the crew received a signal about entry into a closed section of a water pumping station.

The security forces promptly arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary inspection. A 35-year-old local resident was found on the station’s territory, who had illegally entered the enterprise with the aim of causing damage to it. The man was detained and taken to the police department.