The director of the state news agency Notimex, sanjuana martinezI support the President’s decision. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to extinguish the news company after 3 years on strike after his arrival at the head of the organization.

Through his Twitter account, sanjuana martinez spoke after AMLO’s announcement to liquidate Notimexas revealed by Senator Ricardo Monreal the day before.

When thanking the president for his speech to make the news known, the director of notimex I support his decision, which he classified as correct, since it was part of the Federal Government’s plan to continue fighting corruption.

“Thanks to the president @lopezobrador_ for his words of recognition. Liquidating @Notimex is the best decision. We fight corruption in the agency with more than 150 complaints before @FGRMexico for acts of corruption. And former officials of the past administration were linked to the process, ”wrote Sanjuana Martínez.

The labor conflict in the Mexican state agency began in February 2020 due to the alleged unfair dismissal of at least 200 workers after the arrival of its new director, sanjuana martinezclose to López Obrador.

The latest clash between journalists from notimex and the Government was last August, when the 20 foreign correspondents of the agency requested the intervention of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

For his part, AMLO acknowledged that there was “polarization” due to the role of Martínez, but defended it and even announced that he could continue in his government.

“I have respect for her and I consider her a good journalist, but there are those who say no, but everyone is free and I always say what I think,” he said.

The president framed the closure of Notimex within his austerity policy.

“We have to save on everything, the apparatus was very large, the Government was self-absorbed, the budget was for the Government, it was a cunning plan because, if the budget remained with the Government itself, the Government became a facilitator of corruption,” he concluded.